Halifax County Animal Shelter gets improved back yard through help from the community

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dogs at the Halifax County Animal Shelter now have an upgraded space to run around and play.

The back yard of the shelter was previously just dirt and would get muddy when it rained. The Halifax County SPCA decided to help out and provide some extra hands.

Around 20 volunteers transformed the yard on Saturday using pea gravel that was donated from a local business.

The animals now have a safer place to spend time outside.

“We want to keep it a clean area,” said Kelly Powell, Halifax County SPCA Secretary. “That helps with preventing any type of infections being spread or any sickness. If it’s easier to clean, then it’s better for the dog overall.”

The shelter is having a 50% off sale this week on all animals due to being at maximum capacity.

Dogs are $20 and cats are $10.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.