Roanoke resident publishes book just in time for Easter

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home welcomes Christiansburg resident Kim Johnson to talk about her journey to write a book.

Johnson tells us how she started writing stories about idioms she grew up hearing during the pandemic, and says God redirected her steps and led her instead to turn everyday idioms into daily devotions.

Listen to her story about perseverance and determination, and how it doesn’t matter how old we are; it’s never too late to pursue a dream.

This is Johnson’s first book; it launches March 13.

You can find her book wherever you buy your books.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.