Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Lunchables will soon become part of the National School Lunch Program

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar...
Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lunchables will soon become part of school lunch programs across the country.

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.

These are different than those found in grocery stores. The company said they have improved nutrition that meets federal guidelines for the National School Lunch Program.

The rollout comes as school nutrition guidelines are becoming stricter.

The USDA has proposed changes that would aim to reduce sugar and sodium levels in school-provided lunches.

The NSLP was created in 1946 and provides lunch daily to nearly 30 million students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radford boy's basketball VHSL
Radford boy’s basketball defeated by John Marshall in state championship; Coach calls for change in structure
A hard freeze is likely for most Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Some hometowns will...
Winter chill and windy conditions set up for Tuesday
Credit: The AWARE Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Franklin Co. found safe
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Virginia Tech, James Madison land in Seattle 3 region of women’s NCAA Tournament
A wintry mix heads our way Sunday.
Weather Alert Day Sunday: Wintry mix and snow push in!

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Government races to reassure US that banking system is safe
$190,000 will be going to help uninsured individuals.
Southwest Virginia medical centers receive funding to expand access to breast cancer screenings
he S&P 500 was 1% lower, with the heaviest losses coming from banks.
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes of easier interest rates
March Features Quilt Show at Berglund Center
March features quilt show at Berglund Center
March Features Quilt Show at Berglund Center
March Features Quilt Show at Berglund Center