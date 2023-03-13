Montgomery Co. board of supervisors to hear plans for potential Love’s Travel Center in Elliston

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is set to meet about a potential Love’s Travel Center in Elliston.

The proposed property for the Love Travel Center is at the intersection of North Fork Road and Pedlar Road in Elliston.

The property owner and developer have requested a Special Use Permit (SUP) to build the travel center on about 32 acres of land.

Municipal documents show this plan has been in the works for months.

The company developer Ceso Inc. helped with these plans for the travel center.

Plans show a proposed dog park, gas station, truck stop, high-rise sign, restaurant, and more.

The development documents, special use permit, and comprehensive plans are in total, hundreds of pages.

In previous meetings, members of the public came forward to talk about the plan.

Documents say one speaker had concerns about the loss of rural land in the county, the impact on the adjacent church property, and overall traffic safety.

The meeting will be held Monday, March 13 at the Montgomery County Government Center in Christiansburg.

Closed sessions begin at 6:00 p.m. if needed.

Open sessions begin at 7:15 p.m.

You can visit the county website to read more about the project development plans and the county comprehensive plan.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.