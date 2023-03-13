Roanoke’s EnVision Center growing community garden with new equipment and programs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s EnVision Center is growing its gardening programs for the city’s youth.

The American Heart Association, in partnership with CAULIPOWER, gave the center a $2,500 grant to expand the community garden. That money will go toward purchasing equipment to grow produce indoors and adding summer programs for children and teens.

The American Heart Association’s development director of school engagement explained the money going to the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is one of 50 grants nationwide.

“Ensuring that people have equal access to healthy fruits and vegetables is going to help bridge those health equity gaps,” Paula Wallace said. “It’s going to help keep the hearts healthier, keep things like diabetes at bay and hopefully help decrease things like obesity within communities.”

The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s director of community support services explained it’s important to have a garden in Northwest Roanoke.

”We’re in a food desert, so this is really a place that people can access 100% organic produce at no cost,” Greg Goodman said. “That’s one of the big benefits, it helps eliminate that barrier.”

The EnVision Center will partner with Roanoke Public libraries for the gardening programs. The programs are set to start up in May of this year.

