Students prepare for annual Diversity Day

Topic will be Standing Up to Stereotypes
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday, more than 40 high school students and educators across the Lynchburg area will gather at the University of Lynchburg for the 14th Annual Diversity Dialogue Day.

The Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities is hosting the discussion. This year’s theme is Stopping Stereotypes in Schools.

Vice President of Programs Jessica Hawthorne says the VCIC has recently gotten more reports of name-calling in schools.

“Oftentimes that name calling has been based in somebody’s identity. So at VCIC, we talk about how often we are taught and trained to attack someone for who they are and not what they did,” Hawthorne said.

Tuesday, students will be in a big group discussion, then will break into small groups.

While in those groups, Hawthorne says students will be talking about ways to address stereotypes in their schools.

The deadline to register for Tuesday’s event has passed, but VCIC says it can do similar programs for civic or church groups.

