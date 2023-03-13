Birthdays
Teach kids about consent

Tips on empowering your kids during National Talk to your Kids about Sex Month
Ways to teach kids about consent
Ways to teach kids about consent(Sex Ed for You)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March is Women’s History Month and National Talk to Your Kids About Sex Month.

Lauren Rogers, a Certified Holistic Sexuality Educator and owner of Sex Ed for You, joins us on Here @ Home to make sure we’re teaching our children to be confident in their bodies, comfortable with expressing physical boundaries, and respectful of the boundaries of others..

Listen to our conversation about teaching all about consent and how it enables us to stop repeating patterns of harmful behavior toward women.

We’ve all heard history repeats itself, and when it comes to honoring the women who have come before us, Rogers shows us how she believes equipping and empowering our next generation to do better, is the way forward.

