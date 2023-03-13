Two people taken to hospital after fire in Riner

RINER, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in the 3900 block of Five Points Road landed two people in a hospital Monday.

The Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS Department says the NRV 911 Center received calls around 8:00 a.m. reporting the fire, with one caller stating at least one person was trapped inside.

Riner 400 responded and found heavy fire. They rescued a man from the first floor and handed him over to medics to be taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Another adult was in the building at the time, but got out before emergency crews arrived. This person was taken to the hospital by Christiansburg Rescue with non-critical injuries.

As the patients were being taken to the hospital, crews knocked down the fire. Units cleared the scene after an hour and a half.

No additional injuries were reported.

