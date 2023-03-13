UVA chemists developing tool to quickly analyze crime scene DNA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two chemists at the University of Virginia say they have tool that could be a game-changer in crime solving.

“When you see those sketches of approximating what someone might look like, that’s a whole other company doing that. That’s that’s not the lab,” Rachelle Turiello said.

Turiello says she noticed that was an issue when she worked on crime scene investigations in Maryland. She wanted to find a simpler solution. Then, she met Renna Nouwairi in a lab at UVA.

“Our device, which you see here, streamlines a part of the genetic workflow called the epigenetic workflow,” Turiello said.

DNA samples collected at crime scenes still need to be compared to other samples in criminal databases in order to or find a match.

Their tool could make a profile in one step.

“This works just like a standard CD; It rotates on a platform that is external to our device, and automates the entire process,” Turiello said.

The device tracks chemical modifications in the DNA.

“We can tell things like age, hair color, skin color, eye color. But those tests are really hard to implement in a laboratory that already has so much to do,” Turiello said. “We want to make these tests more amenable to integration for these folks.”

It could make DNA profiling faster for crime scene investigators.

“We build microfluidic devices that miniaturize standard workflows and chemical reactions on to a small scale,” Nouwairi said. “This allows us to perform those chemical reactions in a shorter amount of time. It’s much more cost effective.”

They hope to soon start a company in Charlottesville.

“We’re using it for forensic human identification, or age determination. We can also use this for something like early cancer detection,” Turiello said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.