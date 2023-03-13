Birthdays
UVA researchers looking at fighting severe COVID-19 with drug that helps blood-sugar levels

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There may be a new treatment to prevent severe COVID-19 in patients at greater risk.

Researchers with UVA Health say a drug used to lower blood sugar levels shows promise in fighting severe cases of COVID-19, especially for people with obesity and diabetes.

“Diabetes really increases the severity after COVID-19 infection, and also COVID can potentially cause blood glucose to rise,” Professor Jie Sun said.

Now, a drug that is used to fight one set of issues may fight another.

“We think it could potentially be used for everyone, because we demonstrate it can have a synergistic effect with antiviral drug Paxlovid, but we think for those people who are high risk of COVID-19 and diabetes will benefit the most from this,” Sun said.

Prof. Sun says COVID-19 can cause severe inflammation and dangerous blood sugar spikes.

This research could help prevent that.

“We think it can simultaneously target the post-COVID complications, as well as diabetes complications,” Sun said.

Right now, the researchers are trying to find resources and plan a time for a clinical trial.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

