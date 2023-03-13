Birthdays
Verizon asking for public’s help regarding vandalism incidents in Amherst County

Verizon logo.
Verizon logo.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Verizon Wireless is asking residents in Amherst County for information regarding recent incidents of vandalism and theft of company property, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

The company says several telecommunication cables have been damaged and hundreds of feet of copper and fiber-optic cable have been cut or stolen.

Verizon is offering a reward of $10,000 cash to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and convictions of people responsible.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Verizon’s Security Control Center at 800-997-3287.

Residents who see vandalism in progress are asked to call Investigator Escher with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373.

