Virginia funds designed to reduce homelessness

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced more than $12 million in Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants for 68 projects across the Commonwealth. The funding is designed to target efforts to reduce homelessness for 2,669 people and families through 25 permanent supportive housing, 34 rapid rehousing and nine underserved populations innovation projects, according to the governor.

Click here for a list of all the projects.

“A critical element of our pursuit of new businesses in the Commonwealth is the housing needed to support these economic development efforts,” said Governor Youngkin. “This funding will help us protect our most vulnerable populations, address Virginia’s housing supply problem and ensure that homelessness in the Commonwealth is rare, brief and nonrecurring.”

The Virginia Housing Trust Fund is provided by the General Assembly, with the grants representing 20 percent of this fiscal year’s fund investment, according to Youngkin. The remaining funds support the production of new or rehabilitated housing units through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing Program.

“Housing is foundational for building vibrant communities and strong local economies across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “With this round of funding, we are focusing on strategies that have proven successful in reducing homelessness, such as rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing, ensuring that no vulnerable Virginians are left behind.”

For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov.

A FULL LIST OF THE 2023 HOMELESS REDUCTION GRANT AWARDED PROJECTS CAN BE FOUND HERE.

