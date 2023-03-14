AGING IN PLACE: March for Meals will help raise money for Local Office on Aging “Meals on Wheels” program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Office on Aging is known for helping seniors in the Roanoke Valley stay in their homes, and live independently for as long as possible.

The March for Meals campaign this month is helping to raise awareness and money for one of its biggest programs, Meals on Wheels.

That program involves staff and volunteers delivering hot meals to seniors in the Roanoke Valley, helping them live in their homes independently.

March for Meals also urges local leaders to help deliver meals on wheels, as part of this month’s campaign.

According to the LOA, there is a growing number of older Americans facing hunger and isolation, both serious problems that have been exacerbated by the pandemic and historically high food costs.

There are over 550 Meals on Wheels recipients in the greater Roanoke area.

If anyone wishes to participate, they can call LOA at 540-345-0451 for more information on March for Meals, or you can donate by going to loaa.org.

