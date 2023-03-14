Birthdays
Bak’d From The Heart Owner celebrates Pi Day

By Daniel Grimes
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The owner of Bak’d From The Heart joined WDBJ7 to celebrate Pi Day.

Nicole Dooley stopped by to share her Banana Cream and Lemon Meringue pies, as well as her deconstructed pies. Deconstructed pies are just all the delicious pie pieces in a Mason jar. She started her bakery in November 2022, mainly selling her products at Jake’s Place in Moneta. While she still sells there, she hopes to open up her own brick and mortar location in the future.

Pi day is meant to celebrate math and the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, but it’s also a great excuse to enjoy a slice of pie. If you’d like to order from Nicole, you can email her at ndooley@bakdfromtheheart.com.

