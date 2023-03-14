Biscuitville celebrates grand opening in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - People in Henry County can now grab a made from scratch biscuit before heading to work in the morning.

Biscuitville celebrated their grand opening in Collinsville on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

They relocated from down the road at 1707 Virginia Avenue to 3424 Virginia Avenue to modernize operations.

This is the 7th location in Virginia with the rest being in North Carolina. Every Biscuitville has artwork that represents historic landmarks within community.

“Biscuitville is definitely a different company in comparison to other fast food restaurants,” said Tyler Ramon, Biscuitville Store Operator. “We like to pride ourselves on that local and southern, authentic feeling. Every building that you go into, whether it’s new or old, we always add a personal touch.”

They will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

