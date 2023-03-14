Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Biscuitville celebrates grand opening in Collinsville

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - People in Henry County can now grab a made from scratch biscuit before heading to work in the morning.

Biscuitville celebrated their grand opening in Collinsville on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

They relocated from down the road at 1707 Virginia Avenue to 3424 Virginia Avenue to modernize operations.

This is the 7th location in Virginia with the rest being in North Carolina. Every Biscuitville has artwork that represents historic landmarks within community.

“Biscuitville is definitely a different company in comparison to other fast food restaurants,” said Tyler Ramon, Biscuitville Store Operator. “We like to pride ourselves on that local and southern, authentic feeling. Every building that you go into, whether it’s new or old, we always add a personal touch.”

They will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A hard freeze is possible for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Cold blast lasts into Wednesday with frigid morning wind chills
Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Flags lowered in Virginia in honor of firefighter killed in crash
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
The proposed property plans for the Love Travel Center are at the intersection of North Fork...
Montgomery Co. Board of Supervisors to hear plans for potential Love’s Travel Center in Elliston

Latest News

March 14 is celebrated after the mathematical formula.
Local pie shops and bakeries are celebrating ‘Pi Day’
It’s Time to Celebrate Girl Scout Week
It’s Time to Celebrate Girl Scout Week
Girl Scout Week
It’s time to celebrate Girl Scout Week
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 14, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for March 14, 2023