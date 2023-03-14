Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these family favorite snacks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Becky Ellis, a Food and wine writer, joins us once again to share her favorite snacks to serve on St. Patrick’s Day.

She says her number one favorite is Hot Reuben Dip. It’s very easy to make with cream cheese, deli corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. She serves this dip with rye and caraway or black pepper and olive oil triscuits.

Also, what would an Irish party be without potatoes and beer? Guinness potato chips and Keogh’s Irish Whiskey Barbeque potato chips are fun to offer with Murphy’s Irish Stout. The chips are available at Fresh Market and stout available at Wine Gourmet. Becky made some of her “Irish Nachos” - made with potato chips, grated Irish cheddar, crumbled bacon, green salsa and sour cream.

Continuing on the potato theme, “Boxty” is a potato pancake that originated in the 1700s. It was a staple food in the 1700′s when potatoes were relied upon to survive in Ireland. There is a Boxty House restaurant in Dublin where their specialty is Boxty. Serve them like you would latkes or potato pancakes, with sour cream or apple sauce, corned beef or smoked salmon.

Kerry Gold Irish butter and cheese (available at Earth Fare) and Irish soda bread (available at Fresh Market). Becky loves the creaminess of this butter, it is made from Irish grass-fed cows. Grass-fed milk has a richer taste and is creamier with a higher fat content.

Bailey’s Irish Cream is also a must on this holiday! You can make your own Bailey’s Irish Cream. Bailey’s Salted Caramel, Strawberries and Cream and Espresso Crème are also delightful. Delicious on the rocks, served in coffee with whipped cream (or add to Irish Coffee) and there are many cocktail recipes on their website.

And don’t forget dessert - Becky shares some Guinness chocolate bars from the Candy Store downtown that you can add to your display when celebrating this St. Patrick’s Day.

