Council members to vie for Democratic nomination in Senate race

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Following John Edward’s announcement he will not run for re-election to the State Senate, the field of candidates for the Democratic nomination is growing.

Roanoke City Council member Trish White-Boyd is the latest to announce her interest, in a post on Facebook.

Her colleague on council, Luke Priddy, revealed his plans to seek the office in a social media post last week.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination in the new 4th Senate District will likely face Republican Senator David Suetterlein in November.

