Council members to vie for Democratic nomination in Senate race

Members of Roanoke City Council to vie for Democratic nomination in Virginia Senate race.
Members of Roanoke City Council to vie for Democratic nomination in Virginia Senate race.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Following John Edward’s announcement he will not run for re-election to the State Senate, the field of candidates for the Democratic nomination is growing.

Roanoke City Council member Trish White-Boyd is the latest to announce her interest, in a post on Facebook.

Her colleague on council, Luke Priddy, revealed his plans to seek the office in a social media post last week.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination in the new 4th Senate District will likely face Republican Senator David Suetterlein in November.

