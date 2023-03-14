Birthdays
Country hitmakers Little Texas headed to Rocky Mount

(Little Texas)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Country group Little Texas has scheduled a show at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount.

The show is set for Sunday, July 16.

Little Texas has amassed hits including “What Might Have Been” and “God Blessed Texas,” and won the American Country Music award for Top Vocal Group of 1993.

“We are very grateful to still be playing these songs for fans and to look out and see people who could not have possibly been alive back then singing every word is so gratifying,” said lead guitarist and lead vocalist Porter Howell. “‘90s country music is still going strong, and we are thrilled to have a place in it.”

Tickets start at $57 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at harvester-music.com.

Proceeds from Darius Rucker show at Elmwood Park going to kids’ cancer group

