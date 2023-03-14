Birthdays
Danville PD determines American flag wasn’t stolen

Danville Police Patch and Badge
Danville Police Patch and Badge(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A day after announcing they were looking for a person believed to have stolen an American flag, Danville Police say the flag was never stolen and no crime was committed.

Police had released a photo of the person they say had been seen stealing an American flag from the flagpole at the Danville Community Market Saturday, March 11.

Police followed up by saying, “After a thorough investigation, the Danville Police Department has determined that the Danville Community Market flagpole was not damaged, and no crime was committed Saturday, March 11,” and “The department appreciates the citizens who responded to the information posted Monday, March 13. Investigators followed all leads.”

Police say anytime residents see something they believe is suspicious, they may contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508 or 911, or contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

