Falwell Jr. sues Liberty for over $8.5M in retirement benefits

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. filed a lawsuit last week in United States District Court against the school claiming he is owed $8,579,727.58 in retirement benefits.

Falwell was due to receive these payments on September 1, 2022, according to filing.

“Mr. Falwell is entitled to receive the balance of the Account attributed to credits made, supra ¶¶ 20-23, in a single lump-sum payment on the first of the month following the earliest to occur of the following: Mr. Falwell’s death, disability, or the second anniversary of Mr. Falwell’s termination of employment with Liberty for any reason other than Cause (as defined in the 2019 Employment Agreement).”

The lawsuit alleges that Liberty is aware and has admitted on multiple occasions that the amount was due Falwell on September 1, 2022. One example describes that a counsel for Liberty, in a July 6, 2022, e-mail acknowledged that the payment “is presently eligible for distribution as of September 1.”

Liberty, in an effort to withhold the payment reserved August 22, 2022 from the Circuit Court for the City of Lynchburg to hear argument on Liberty’s announced (but never filed) motion for injunctive relief.

Liberty did not file its motion for injunctive relief and a hearing was never held.

Falwell resigned on August 24, 2020.

