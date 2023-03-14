Birthdays
Former VP Pence to visit W&L university

(Live 5/File)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Washington and Lee University’s Mock Convention March 21, according to the university’s mock convention site.

Tickets will be sold to members of the Washington and Lee community on campus Friday, March 17, with information on ticket sales forthcoming.

Mock Con is a university exercise in civic engagement and political activism.

Pence was President Donald Trump’s vice president, from 2017 to 2021, and was governor of Indiana and a US House representative before that.

