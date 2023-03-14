Health fair coming for Giles County residents

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A young man who is a second-year med student at VCOM, and a native of Giles County, is spearheading an effort around organizing a health fair for Giles County residents Saturday, March 18.

Zack Simmons, along with Cora Taylor from the Giles Youth-Adult Partnership, join us on Here @ Home to talk about why it is important to hold this health fair for residents.

The health fair will offer a variety of health-related education, information, tests, and screenings.

Learn more about the fair and the Giles Youth Adult Partnership by visiting its Facebook page.

