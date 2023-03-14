It’s time to celebrate Girl Scout Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March 12, 1912, the first Girl Scout Troop meeting in the United States was held in Savannah, Georgia. Girl Scouts celebrate this anniversary of the first troop meeting for an entire week.

The week in which March 12 falls is recognized as Girl Scout Week. The beginning of the week starts Girl Scout Sunday and the last day ends with the Girl Scout Sabbath.

Nikki Williams, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us about the week and the activities they’ll have to celebrate.

For more information, you can visit their week of events here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.