House fire in SE Roanoke deemed accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in Southeast Roanoke Saturday morning has been deemed accidental, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews say they responded at 4:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Hartsook Blvd SE for reports of a structure fire and found smoke coming from a single-story home when they arrived.

All the residents of the home got out safely, and the fire was quickly extinguished. Crews say a cat died as a result of the fire.

The occupants of the home were displaced and have been assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office says the damages to the home and its contents are estimated to be $50,000.

