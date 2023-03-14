Local pie shops and bakeries are celebrating ‘Pi Day’

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday was a great day for pie, both the mathematical formula and the delicious dessert.

March 14 is known as ‘Pi Day’ because of the first three numbers of the math number, 3.14. In honor of the date, pie shops across our hometowns celebrated.

The Pie Shoppe in Fincastle offered customers a $1 discount for pie.

”A lot of folks have been coming in getting pies today, we’ve had a lot of sales today and we’re appreciative of that,” daylight manager Emma Wallace said. “Pi Day has been good for our businesses, we celebrate it every year.”

The most popular pie sold on Tuesday at the Pie Shoppe may surprise you. It’s not a sweet dessert, but it’s a savory vegetable and chicken pie.

Pi Day was first recognized back in 1988.

