Mill Mountain Zoo hosting Spring Fling

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Zoo’s Spring Fling is set for March 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The zoo’s Education Manager Bambi Godkin appeared on 7@four to talk about the event, designed to “celebrate the beginning of spring with activities related to gardening, birding and other fun things to get you thinking about springtime!” Enjoy spring-themed crafts, get your face painted and see the zoo’s collection of animal residents. All the activities are included with regular zoo admission.

Click mmzoo.org/experiences/events/ and facebook.com/MillMountainZoo for more information.

