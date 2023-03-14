Missing juvenile reported out of Bedford Co.

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Joseph “Jo-Jo” Moore, born in 2006, was reported missing after last being seen within Bedford Co. on Monday.

He stands at five-feet-nine inches and weighs 235 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office, it is believed that Moore took a red 2009 Subaru Impreza (with US MAIL on the back window) and VA tags of UFN-9132 without permission. He is known to frequent the Roanoke City area whenever on the run.

Contact 540-586-4800 or dispatch at 540-586-7827 with information.

