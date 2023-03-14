Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Missing juvenile reported out of Bedford Co.

Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office(Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Joseph “Jo-Jo” Moore, born in 2006, was reported missing after last being seen within Bedford Co. on Monday.

He stands at five-feet-nine inches and weighs 235 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office, it is believed that Moore took a red 2009 Subaru Impreza (with US MAIL on the back window) and VA tags of UFN-9132 without permission. He is known to frequent the Roanoke City area whenever on the run.

Contact 540-586-4800 or dispatch at 540-586-7827 with information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A hard freeze is possible for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Cold blast lasts into Wednesday with frigid morning wind chills
Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Flags lowered in Virginia in honor of firefighter killed in crash
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
The proposed property plans for the Love Travel Center are at the intersection of North Fork...
Montgomery Co. Board of Supervisors to hear plans for potential Love’s Travel Center in Elliston

Latest News

Members of Roanoke City Council to vie for Democratic nomination in Virginia Senate race.
Council members to vie for Democratic nomination in Senate race
Falwell Jr. sues Liberty for over $8.5M in retirement benefits
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden on gun control: ‘Do something, do something big’
Daycare Dilemma
Daycare Dilemma