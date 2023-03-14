Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

More than 700 Roanoke County Public Schools middle and high school students are using online tutoring

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public School students have been working with online tutors to improve their education.

With the ‘Just in Time’ program, middle and high school students can log on anytime of the day or week and receive one-on-one tutoring.

“If I need help and my teacher can’t get with me in time, it’s nice knowing that they [the tutors] will always be there for me,” Northside High School senior Allyson Foster said.

Since the program launched last month, students have completed more than 1,500 tutoring sessions.

“You’re able to ask the questions you’re kind of embarrassed to ask in the classroom, you can ask this tutor who is ready to answer any questions you have,” Northside High School senior Carsyn Michaels said. “It makes you feel a little better.”

Roanoke County Public School’s director of assessment research explained there has been a nearly 95% positive recommendation rate among students.

“It is probably too early to say whether it’s making meaningful inroads on grades, but I certainly know that it’s making an impact on individual students,” Ben Williams said.

Students receiving individualized help could help bridge some of the pandemic learning gaps.

“Having this for when the students are doing independent work allows us to know that a student can fill in those gaps at any time,” Williams said.

Foster and Michaels explained the only problem with the tutoring program is that it didn’t come sooner.

“I think it’ll make all the difference to have it the entire school year,” Michaels said.

A $190,000 grant per year will keep the tutoring program up and running until summer of 2025.

“For the cost of about two and a half teachers, we can help about 7,750 students,” Williams said.

In just a month of its running, more than 700 middle and high schoolers are taking advantage of the tutoring.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A hard freeze is possible for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Cold blast lasts into Wednesday with frigid morning wind chills
Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Flags lowered in Virginia in honor of firefighter killed in crash
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
The proposed property plans for the Love Travel Center are at the intersection of North Fork...
Montgomery Co. Board of Supervisors to hear plans for potential Love’s Travel Center in Elliston

Latest News

Martinsville Students Given Dance Performance
Manufacturing Showcase At Salem High
Manufacturing Showcase At Salem High
Local Schools Tutoring On Demand
Local Schools Tutoring On Demand
School Based Health
School Based Health
Riddick Dance Company
Riddick Dance Company portrays Black history through performances for Martinsville students