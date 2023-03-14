Nelson County man arrested in Amherst drug investigation

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 250 grams of methamphetamine were seized as part of a drug investigation that led to the arrest of a Nelson County man.

Leslie Bishop is being held on charges of Warrant for Possession With Intent to Distribute More Than 100 Grams of Methamphetamine, Warrant for Possession of Schedule I, II Cocaine and Warrant for Possession of Firearm/Handgun by Convicted Felon.

March 13, deputies from Amherst, Campbell and Nelson counties worked with Virginia State Police at a home on North Coolwell Road in Amherst County, while tracking Bishop, who was wanted on the warrants. Investigators watched Nelson walk out from a camper, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, which obtained a search warrant that led to seizure of $2,760 in cash and 265 grams of meth.

Autoplay Caption

Amherst Sheriff EW Viar is encouraging residents to use the drug hotline, 434-946-7585, to report illegal activity.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.