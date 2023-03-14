Birthdays
One killed, another injured in Tazewell County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Oakwood woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Tazewell County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 10:45 a.m. to the intersection of Rt. 460 and Rt. 637.

42-year-old Mary La Perla was driving a Toyota Corolla when she tried to make a left turn from Limestone Road onto Rt. 460, when she drove into the path of a southbound Toyota Tacoma. Police say the driver of the Tacoma couldn’t avoid La Perla and hit the Toyota on the driver-side. La Perla’s Corolla continued through the intersection and came to a rest in the northbound lanes of Rt. 460. Debris from the crash then hit a northbound Ford F-150.

La Perla was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tacoma was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the ford as uninjured in the crash.

