Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Salem High School holds manufacturing showcase

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - You might know Medeco and its high security locks, but what about Mersen and its graphite heat exchangers.

Those are just two of the companies that took part in the Manufacturing Showcase Tuesday at Salem High School.

Wayne Adkins is Salem’s Business Outreach Coordinator, and Workforce Coordinator for the school division.

“Our graduating class will normally be made up of students that want to go to a four-year school, two-year school, go into the military, but we also have a contingent of something in the neighborhood of 40-50 students that just want to go into the workforce,” Adkins told WDBJ7. “And one of our objectives today is to introduce those students to the manufacturers we have right here in the local city.”

Students learned about the products the companies make and about the opportunities that could be available when they graduate.

Anashia Crockett is a sophomore at Salem High School.

“One of them I did know, but the others I didn’t know existed,” Crockett said. “And it was pretty cool learning about it and knowing everything and getting a feel of what’s out there.”

Rebecca Lewis is Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist with Integer.

“Very inquisitive about where we are in Salem, and what there are in terms of opportunities when they leave school,” Lewis said of the students. “So it’s been a really good day for us.”

And for evidence that the partnership between Salem schools and local manufacturers is paying off for both, look no further than senior Logan Moore.

“My teacher, basically came up to me one day saying, would you like to do welding as a career. And I said man, it’s something i enjoy,” Moore explained.

He’s been working as an apprentice at Mersen since he turned 16.

“It’s been a great experience,” Moore said. “Definitely been able to jump the gun, and been able to get in and get tons of experience early and still be very young. And you get paid to do it. So it’s just a win-win all the way through.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A hard freeze is possible for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Cold blast lasts into Wednesday with frigid morning wind chills
Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Flags lowered in Virginia in honor of firefighter killed in crash
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
The proposed property plans for the Love Travel Center are at the intersection of North Fork...
Montgomery Co. Board of Supervisors to hear plans for potential Love’s Travel Center in Elliston

Latest News

Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Missing juvenile reported out of Bedford Co.
Members of Roanoke City Council to vie for Democratic nomination in Virginia Senate race.
Council members to vie for Democratic nomination in Senate race
Falwell Jr. sues Liberty for over $8.5M in retirement benefits
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden on gun control: ‘Do something, do something big’