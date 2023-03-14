Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

School-based health clinic open in Pulaski County

School based health center at PCHS
School based health center at PCHS(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools partnered with the Community Health Center of the New River Valley to launch a school-based health center at Pulaski County High School.

“By us being here in the school, the kids can be seen here by our dentist, by our hygienist, or by our medical provider without ever leaving school,” School Program Manager Erika Slagel-Perry said.

The center provides on-site medical and dental care to students and staff of PCPS.

“We can treat chronic conditions, we see a lot of sick visits, think flu, COVID, strep,” Slagel-Perry said. “We do annual physicals, well child physicals, but our aim is not to replace the students’ primary care provider.”

“They’re a really great opportunity to really increase health in the community,” Pediatrician and Internist Dr. Megan Thomas said. “We know that keeping kids healthy and keeps them in school keeps them learning.”

The Community Health Center will host a community wide open house March 16 from 4-7 p.m. for people to see the new clinic and learn about its services. PCPS students and staff can see the clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. March 16.

“I think one of the other pieces that really makes us really successful is we have a really fantastic team from our dental team with our hygienists and dentists to also our medical team, which consists of myself as the pediatrician, but also a pediatric nurse practitioner and a family nurse practitioner,” Dr. Thomas said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A hard freeze is possible for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Blustery and cold today with mountain snow
Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Flags lowered in Virginia in honor of firefighter killed in crash
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
The proposed property plans for the Love Travel Center are at the intersection of North Fork...
Montgomery Co. Board of Supervisors to hear plans for potential Love’s Travel Center in Elliston

Latest News

Health Fair Coming for Giles County Residents
Health Fair Coming for Giles County Residents
Giles Youth-Adult Partnership helps organize health fair
Health fair coming for Giles County residents
Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion
Fralin Biomedical Research Institute holds annual Brain School
Research Institute Holds Brain School
Research Institute Holds Brain School