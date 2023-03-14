Supervisors discuss proposed Love’s Travel Center in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new Love’s Travel Center is being proposed in Montgomery County. At Interstate 81 exit 128 along North Fork Road and Pedlar Road.

The Board of Supervisors held the first public hearing for a rezoning request of the almost 33 acres, along with two special use permits, one allowing a travel center and the other adjusting height for signage, including a 190 foot high-rise sign.

The travel center would include a convenience store, fast food restaurant, tire shop and service center, fuel, fenced dog park, weigh area and 172 parking spaces (82 regular spaces with four ADA accessible, 11 RV spots and 79 truck spaces).

There were three residents who spoke, each saying they are against it.

“I don’t see any positive to this for people who live in that area,” said one resident.

Grace Covenant Tabernacle is just outside of the property and one resident spoke about the impact this project will have.

“Personally we’re not happy with a truck stop, we’d oppose it, being the congestion, the noise, the traffic,” said one resident.

Rick Shuffield VP Real Estate and Development for Love’s spoke about the conversations they’ve had with representatives of the church.

“He’s always been very cordial from the first time that that we spoke, and I understand his concerns. I can tell you based on past experience, in doing traffic noise studies, the noise from the Interstate is going to be much greater than anything that’s ever going to be on premise with us. So you know, I don’t think that’s a valid concern on his part, particularly when you look at the amount of vegetative buffer that we’re going to have, and the additional that we’re going to be putting in to be of assistance,” said Shuffield.

The supervisors biggest concern surrounded the special use permit involving allowing a 190 foot sign intended to be seen from Interstate 81.

“I’m just going to be upfront and honest with you, I think that 190 is just too tall. We have an ordinance for a reason,” said supervisor Todd King.

Shuffield argued that size is what’s needed for drivers to know the travel center is there.

“The uniqueness of that property in the mountains and just the bend of the interstate requires that we have an extra tall sign,” said Shuffield.

Shuffield also talked about what this type of project can bring to the area.

“Our current locations that we have right now could use a little bit of relief. And we think this is an excellent location. And really out in that part of the county, from what I can tell is pretty minimal as far as services,” said Shuffield.

Dale Bennett, the president and CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association said developments like these are needed.

“They’ve got to have these spaces to be able to stop and get their mandatory rest. Yes, we certainly hope that Montgomery will move forward and allow construction of this facility and sort of spark this discussion of how do we continue to find suitable locations to build these facilities and provide relief and these additional truck parking spaces,” said Bennett.

No decision was made Monday night, but the Board of Supervisors could potentially take action at their March 27 meeting. The Montgomery County Planning Commission recommended the plan for approval to the Board of Supervisors. You can find their recommendations below:

Rezoning Request and Special Use Permit for travel center

“1. The site will be developed in general conformance with the Overall Site Plan prepared by CESO, Inc., depicted on Sheet Z2.0 of the plans dated 8/22/2022

2. Improvements to North Fork Road shall be installed during Phase I of construction

3. Fencing along the western, eastern, and southern property boundary shall be an opaque, non-chain link fence

4. Fencing surrounding the proposed dog park shall be black chain link, with a height of 6 feet

5. A pet waste station shall be provided in the area of the proposed dog park

6. Trash receptacles shall be provided in the parking areas located on the site at a number of 1 receptacle per 15 parking spaces.

7. The applicant shall ensure that trash, litter, and debris does not accumulate on the site

8. No inoperable vehicles may be stored on the site

9. No exterior storage of automobile or truck components or parts, tires, or other repair items is allowed on the site

10. Any exterior lighting installed on the property shall be designed to prevent glare onto adjacent properties and comply with “Dark Sky Friendly” standards.”

Special Use Permit increasing maximum allowed height

“1. The site will be developed in general conformance with the Sign Plan prepared by Effective Images, Inc. dated 1/4/2023.

2. The maximum height of the proposed high-rise sign shall not exceed 190 feet and the maximum square footage of total signage on the high-rise sign shall not exceed 1168 square feet.

3. The maximum height of the proposed freestanding entrance sign shall not exceed 15 feet and the maximum square footage of total signage shall not exceed 90 square feet.

4. The maximum height of the proposed freestanding weigh station sign shall not exceed 21.5 feet and the maximum square footage of total signage shall not exceed 115 square feet

5. The maximum square footage of total signage for gasoline and diesel fuel canopy signs shall not exceed 188 square feet

6. The maximum height of Love’s branded directional signs on the property shall not exceed 6 feet and the maximum square footage of each sign shall not exceed 16 square feet.

7. The maximum height of the Arby’s branded directional signs on the property shall not exceed 4 feet and the maximum square footage of each sign shall not exceed 4 square feet

8. The applicant shall provide documentation of FAA review and approval of proposed high-rise sign.”

