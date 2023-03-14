Birthdays
Uber expands in-app audio recording safety feature to Roanoke

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Uber announced Tuesday it’s expanding an in-app safety feature that will allow drivers and riders in Roanoke to record audio during trips.

Drivers and riders can set up the feature in the Safety Toolkit in the app.

“We are excited to bring this important feature to more cities across the US,” said Andi Pimentel Dunn, Product Manager at Uber. “We’re committed to investing in innovative technology to enhance safety on the platform. We hope that by expanding this tool, we can continue to help give riders and drivers peace of mind and encourage more comfortable interactions while on trips.”

The company says that once an audio recording is completed, the audio file is encrypted and stored directly on the rider or driver’s device. To help protect privacy, no one will be able to listen to the recording, including Uber, unless a driver or rider submits a safety report to Uber and attaches the encrypted audio file.

