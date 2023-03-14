Virginia Tech hosts mock European Summit for local students

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Middle and high school students across our hometowns are simulating the European Summit this week.

Over 120 students are testing their skills in a mock summit at Virginia Tech. The students represent different countries and have to make decisions on European policy.

Emma Hanratty, president of the Blacksburg High School EU Summit Council, says this enhances her people skills.

“I think it’s really cool because I’m really bad with public speaking and stuff; I’m stepping outside of my comfort zone and I’m learning to public speak and I guess be more confident in my decisions and more so thinking on my feet and like figuring stuff out,” she said.

Students from Andrew Lewis Middle School and Blacksburg High School, Christiansburg High School, Floyd County High School, Patrick Henry High School and Salem High School are taking part in the summit.

The summit concludes Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.