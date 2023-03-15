Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

AARP Virginia offers free resources to prevent seniors from being scammed

AARP Works hard to help educate people of common scams
AARP Virginia Scam Resources
AARP Virginia Scam Resources(AARP Virginia)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Brian Jacks, the Associate State Director of the AARP. joins us on Here @ Home to tell us how they work to help people be aware of common scams that target people aged 50+.

He talks about some of the common scams that target seniors, like the “Grandparent Scam” and others that appeal to their emotions.

AARP offers many free resources online and has a Fraud Watch Network that offers resources that can help.

If you’re interested in attending one of their monthly TRIAD meetings, the AARP meets with law enforcement to educate the public. You can find them here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Runaway teen in stolen car reported out of Bedford Co.
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A front will bring scattered rain showers back to the region on Friday.
Temperature roller coaster happens through this week

Latest News

FBI investigates cybercrime
Victim information proves key in FBI cybercrime investigations
Tax Season
IRS investigates tax scammers targeting your returns
Stopping scams targeting seniors
Local Office on Aging helps seniors who have been scammed
BBB releases 2022 scam risk report
Better Business Bureau discusses top 5 scams