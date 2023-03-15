AARP Virginia offers free resources to prevent seniors from being scammed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Brian Jacks, the Associate State Director of the AARP. joins us on Here @ Home to tell us how they work to help people be aware of common scams that target people aged 50+.

He talks about some of the common scams that target seniors, like the “Grandparent Scam” and others that appeal to their emotions.

AARP offers many free resources online and has a Fraud Watch Network that offers resources that can help.

If you’re interested in attending one of their monthly TRIAD meetings, the AARP meets with law enforcement to educate the public. You can find them here.

