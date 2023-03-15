Birthdays
Better Business Bureau discusses top 5 scams

Common scams and seasonal scams to be on the lookout for
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss the top 5 scams BBB has seen over the course of 2022.

She also discusses various seasonal scams and scams they are seeing that are prevalent at the moment, such as imposter scams, employment scams, lottery/sweepstakes scams, investment scams, etc.

Listen in to our conversation, and find out how you can protect yourself and report a scam.

AARP Talks Grandparent Scams
Local Office on Aging Helps Seniors Who Have Been Scammed
Victim Information Proves Key in FBI Cybercrime Investigations
