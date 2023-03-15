Blacksburg Town Council to discuss proposed rezoning ordinance

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There are proposed plans to develop 44 acres of land into a housing development called Glade Spring Crossing.

At Tuesday’s town council meeting, a rezoning ordinance was introduced meaning Glade Spring Crossing’s fate will be decided by council in the coming months.

“There is still conversation about will there be a connection between the village of Toms Creek, which is the adjacent neighborhood and the proposed glade spring crossing?” Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said. “If there is a connection, what will that look like?”

The current plans would put 176 units on a 44 acre property.

Initial plans have a path connecting the property being turned into a connecting road but Mayor Hager-Smith says that could change.

Will it be a pedestrian and bike connection? Will it be a road connection? There’s no question that our comp[rehensive] plan advices to have connections,” she said.

Some Blacksburg residents say they’re eager to have more conversations with the town about the project and hope there can be a compromise.

“I do think that we, we have an opportunity here to do something great together, as long as the applicant, the developer, the the town and residents can come together,” Blacksburg Resident Robin Jones said.

Last week the Blacksburg’s planning commission voted against recommending the project, but town council will have the final say.

“We take their recommendation seriously,” Hager-Smith said. “By the time our Planning Commission has gone over it, they’ve gone over it with a fine tooth comb.”

Town council will make its final decision at its first meeting in May

