Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Blacksburg Town Council to discuss proposed rezoning ordinance

Blacksburg Town Hall
Blacksburg Town Hall(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There are proposed plans to develop 44 acres of land into a housing development called Glade Spring Crossing.

At Tuesday’s town council meeting, a rezoning ordinance was introduced meaning Glade Spring Crossing’s fate will be decided by council in the coming months.

“There is still conversation about will there be a connection between the village of Toms Creek, which is the adjacent neighborhood and the proposed glade spring crossing?” Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said. “If there is a connection, what will that look like?”

The current plans would put 176 units on a 44 acre property.

Initial plans have a path connecting the property being turned into a connecting road but Mayor Hager-Smith says that could change.

Will it be a pedestrian and bike connection? Will it be a road connection? There’s no question that our comp[rehensive] plan advices to have connections,” she said.

Some Blacksburg residents say they’re eager to have more conversations with the town about the project and hope there can be a compromise.

“I do think that we, we have an opportunity here to do something great together, as long as the applicant, the developer, the the town and residents can come together,” Blacksburg Resident Robin Jones said.

Last week the Blacksburg’s planning commission voted against recommending the project, but town council will have the final say.

“We take their recommendation seriously,” Hager-Smith said. “By the time our Planning Commission has gone over it, they’ve gone over it with a fine tooth comb.”

Town council will make its final decision at its first meeting in May

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Runaway teen in stolen car reported out of Bedford Co.
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A front will bring scattered rain showers back to the region on Friday.
Temperature roller coaster happens through this week

Latest News

Lynchburg Gets New Cookie Shop
Lynchburg gets new cookie shop
Lynchburg Gets New Cookie Shop
Lynchburg Gets New Cookie Shop
Roanoke County Police offer the training to any organization that's interested
Roanoke County Public Schools staff learns how to protect students during active threats
New Medical Practice Opens in Roanoke
New Medical Practice Opens in Roanoke