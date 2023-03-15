Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas after 23 days.(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The body of a woman who possibly died by suicide at an airport wasn’t found for more than three weeks.

KVVU reports the body of a 65-year-old woman was found on Nov. 1, 2022, after a police officer responded to a call at the Harry Reid International Airport regarding a suspicious vehicle.

According to parking logs, the car had been parked at an airport parking garage since Oct. 8, 2022.

Authorities said an employee at the airport called them after noticing a woman was lying in the backseat of the car with a note.

According to a police report, the woman was found inside the vehicle with a foul odor coming from the inside.

Police said they found identification from Washington state on the woman along with additional notes, the contents of which were mostly redacted by authorities in the report.

The Clark County coroner reported the woman’s cause of death appears to be a possible suicide while her manner of death is currently unknown.

Airport officials did not immediately comment on the situation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A hard freeze is possible for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Cold blast lasts into Wednesday with frigid morning wind chills
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Flags lowered in Virginia in honor of firefighter killed in crash
The proposed property plans for the Love Travel Center are at the intersection of North Fork...
Montgomery Co. Board of Supervisors to hear plans for potential Love’s Travel Center in Elliston

Latest News

A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Late-winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy, wet snow
Roanoke Curfew Talks
Roanoke Curfew Talks
Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball defeats Villanova 62-57 in first round of NIT
Roanoke City Council hosted the first of two public hearings about changes to the current...
Roanoke City Council hosts first public hearing on enforcing curfew for kids
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec Baldwin