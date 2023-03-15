The Brick and Danville Parks and Rec to host ‘The Green Monster’ 12-hour endurance race

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation and The Brick Running & Tri Store are partnering to host one monster of a race.

The Green Monster is a 12-hour endurance race that will take place at Anglers Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 25.

The name comes from the 1.4 mile trail called The Green Loop that becomes a monster after taking multiple laps around it.

Participants can stop at any time or try to get half marathon, marathon, 50 K or 50 mile medals.

Runners are encouraged to bring coolers, tents, and even campers as their own aid station.

“It’s a slower pace,” said Adam Jones, Owner of The Brick. “It’s a slower atmosphere. It’s a controlled setting. It’s more of a tailgating party mixed with some sweat. So, it allows people to really push their limits, but do it at their own pace. There’s no set distance that they have to cover.”

The deadline to register is this Monday.

They will have a pizza party at the end of the race.

