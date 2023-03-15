Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

The Brick and Danville Parks and Rec to host ‘The Green Monster’ 12-hour endurance race

Anglers Park
Anglers Park(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation and The Brick Running & Tri Store are partnering to host one monster of a race.

The Green Monster is a 12-hour endurance race that will take place at Anglers Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 25.

The name comes from the 1.4 mile trail called The Green Loop that becomes a monster after taking multiple laps around it.

Participants can stop at any time or try to get half marathon, marathon, 50 K or 50 mile medals.

Runners are encouraged to bring coolers, tents, and even campers as their own aid station.

“It’s a slower pace,” said Adam Jones, Owner of The Brick. “It’s a slower atmosphere. It’s a controlled setting. It’s more of a tailgating party mixed with some sweat. So, it allows people to really push their limits, but do it at their own pace. There’s no set distance that they have to cover.”

The deadline to register is this Monday.

They will have a pizza party at the end of the race.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Runaway teen in stolen car reported out of Bedford Co.
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A front will bring scattered rain showers back to the region on Friday.
Temperature roller coaster happens through this week

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden to draw contrast to Republicans on lower drug costs
Wicked Diesel in Bedford
Hometown Jobs: Wicked Diesel offers Youth Registered Apprenticeship Program
Virginia’s Attorney General shares top consumer complaints
Police car lights
Five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County shooting