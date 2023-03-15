Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Don’t Get Scammed: A Here@Home Special Presentation

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are diving into the local resources available and look at how you can better protect yourselves from scammers.

In Virginia, the Attorney General’s Office reported that in 2022, the office received more than 5,400 complaints about suspicious activity from residents. Not all were scams, but the AG’s office helped victim’s recover more than $420,000.

Those complaints stemmed form issues about auto sales, home improvement and services, and internet sales and services.

In Here@Home, our special presentation examines how scammers use scare tactics to target victims and how you can help investigators catch these criminals.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Runaway teen in stolen car reported out of Bedford Co.
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off
A front will bring scattered rain showers back to the region on Friday.
Temperature roller coaster happens through this week

Latest News

Roanoke's Downtown Ambassador program is six months old.
Downtown Roanoke weighs impact of ambassador program after six months
Don't Get Scammed: A Here@Home Special Presentation
Don't Get Scammed: A Here@Home Special Presentation
Honoring The Work Of Mignon Chubb-Hale
Honoring The Work Of Mignon Chubb-Hale
Blacksburg High School Band Plays At Carnegie Hall
Blacksburg High School Band Plays At Carnegie Hall