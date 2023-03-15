Don’t Get Scammed: A Here@Home Special Presentation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are diving into the local resources available and look at how you can better protect yourselves from scammers.

In Virginia, the Attorney General’s Office reported that in 2022, the office received more than 5,400 complaints about suspicious activity from residents. Not all were scams, but the AG’s office helped victim’s recover more than $420,000.

Those complaints stemmed form issues about auto sales, home improvement and services, and internet sales and services.

In Here@Home, our special presentation examines how scammers use scare tactics to target victims and how you can help investigators catch these criminals.

