Downtown Roanoke weighs impact of ambassador program after six months

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Downtown Ambassadors have been on the job for six months now, and Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is taking stock of everything they’ve accomplished.

The program started in mid-September.

Today, there are nine team members providing 300 hours of service each week.

They have several goals that include keeping downtown clean, engaging with visitors, and reaching out to individuals in need of services.

Jaime Clark is DRI Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

“The downtown ambassador team has done a ton of great activities, obviously a lot of numbers that we’ve shown around cleaning. Hospitality, which is more focused on the weekend. has been really fantastic and I think our outreach part of the program has been really impactful, which has been nice to see as well,” Clark told WDBJ7.

Downtown Roanoke Incorporated lined up funding for the first two years and hopes to make the Ambassador Program a permanent presence downtown.

