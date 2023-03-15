Henry County sheriff not seeking re-election

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says he will not run for re-election, and will retire effective July 1, 2023.

Major Wayne Davis will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel (Chief Deputy), and upon Sheriff Perry’s retirement in July, Davis will seek to be appointed interim Sheriff. Chief Deputy Davis will fulfill the remainder of Perry’s term, which lasts until December 31, 2023.

Perry released the following statement:

For over 30 years I have served the citizens of Henry County through the Sheriff’s Office. In that time, I’ve served in many capacities such as corrections, patrol, criminal investigations and drug investigations. Then I began serving in progressive supervisory capacities.

Almost 17 years ago, I was privileged to be elected to serve as Sheriff. Through all of this I have enjoyed serving the citizens. In that, I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election this year. I am retiring as Sheriff of Henry County on July 1st of this year.

It has been a pleasure serving and I am very thankful of all of the working relationships that have helped me succeed in my career. I wish the absolute best for the citizens and the County as I look forward to what God has in store in front of me.

Davis has served in various capacities within the Henry County Sheriff’s Office since 2000. He has risen through the ranks, earning the position of Investigator in 2003, Sergeant and Lieutenant in the Patrol Division, and Lieutenant of Criminal Investigations, where he oversaw major criminal investigations cases, according to the sheriff’s office.

Davis served as Captain of Investigations from 2016, supervising various units within the department and fulfilling additional duties such as Internal Affairs Investigations and Public Information Officer. He has also been a member of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team for 21 years, serving as the SWAT Commander for the past seven years.

In March 2023, Davis was promoted to the position of Major. He is also a Virginia Forensic Science Academy graduate, and is nationally certified in internal affairs investigations. In February 2023, he attained the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute Certification, and he will be awarded at the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute Spring Conference in April. The Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute Certification Program recognizes the commitment of Virginia sheriffs and deputies to excellence, lifelong learning, and the advancement of public safety as a profession.

