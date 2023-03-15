How you can participate in SML Gives Day
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can support local non-profits in our hometowns.
It’s SML Gives Day and you can donate online or in person this year.
It’s a twenty four hour fundraising event for non-profits in Bedford and Franklin counties.
This year, twenty one organizations are looking to collectively raise $100,000.
That money goes directly back into the community, helping groups like the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA or the Bedford Humane Society.
You can donate online or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday you can stop by the SML Pavilion in downtown Moneta.
This is also a great way to learn more about the non-profits and the work they are doing right here in our hometowns.
