How you can participate in SML Gives Day

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can support local non-profits in our hometowns.

It’s SML Gives Day and you can donate online or in person this year.

It’s a twenty four hour fundraising event for non-profits in Bedford and Franklin counties.

This year, twenty one organizations are looking to collectively raise $100,000.

That money goes directly back into the community, helping groups like the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA or the Bedford Humane Society.

You can donate online or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday you can stop by the SML Pavilion in downtown Moneta.

This is also a great way to learn more about the non-profits and the work they are doing right here in our hometowns.

