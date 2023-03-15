Integrative medical practice opens in Roanoke
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A grand opening is set for March 16 for a new medical practice in Roanoke.
Balance Wellspace, according to the business, is the Roanoke Valley’s only interdisciplinary and integrative medical practice.
The grand opening is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. at 1603 Franklin Road SW. There will be giveaways, demonstrations, food and gift bags.
Dr. Jennifer Walker dropped by 7@four to preview the event.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.