Integrative medical practice opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A grand opening is set for March 16 for a new medical practice in Roanoke.

Balance Wellspace, according to the business, is the Roanoke Valley’s only interdisciplinary and integrative medical practice.

The grand opening is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. at 1603 Franklin Road SW. There will be giveaways, demonstrations, food and gift bags.

Dr. Jennifer Walker dropped by 7@four to preview the event.

