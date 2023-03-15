IRS investigates tax scammers targeting your returns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The IRS conducts its own investigation into scammers in hopes of protecting you and your tax returns.

The IRS Criminal Investigation Office finds people will pretend to be tax preparers just to access personal information and pocket your money.

The scammers will post fake advertisements and offer incentives like big tax returns if you file with them.

The only way to stop them from finding more victims is by reporting them to the IRS.

“If you believe you have encountered an unscrupulous return preparer, please do reach out. Again on our site, IRS.gov there are means you can report this type of activity,” IRS Assistant Special Agent Lola Watson said. “Obviously we would like to place ourselves in a position where we could stop this type of criminal activity.”

The IRS said it is important to find a reputable tax preparer instead of clicking on a convenient internet ad. April 18 is the deadline to file.

