Local Office on Aging helps seniors who have been scammed

By Natalie Faunce
Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many financial scammers target seniors - believing this population has plenty of money in the bank.

Natalie Faunce stopped by the Local Office on Aging recently to find out how they keep up with the latest scams - and work to help our older adults who’ve been swindled out of their money.

Ron Boyd, CEO of the Local Office on Aging, tells us the elderly are often vulnerable because they’re so isolated. “They’re cut off, they don’t have access, the information that they have mainly would be the phone calls coming in, the mail in their mailbox, and the television,” he says.

Boyd says they have a division at the Office that helps educate, advocate and intervene when people are scammed. But they encourage seniors to report it.

Listen in on our conversation and the common scams the elderly often fall victim to, and how they can help.

