Lynchburg fire station temporarily closes due to broken water valve

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department says Fire Station #7 at 2624 Lakeside Dr. has been temporarily closed due to a broken water valve.

Crews and equipment have been relocated to nearby stations.

Officials are looking for repairs to be finished within the next 24-48 hours. Crews are working to replace the valve and restore water to the building.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.