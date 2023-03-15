Birthdays
Lynchburg fire station temporarily closes due to broken water valve

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department says Fire Station #7 at 2624 Lakeside Dr. has been temporarily closed due to a broken water valve.

Crews and equipment have been relocated to nearby stations.

Officials are looking for repairs to be finished within the next 24-48 hours. Crews are working to replace the valve and restore water to the building.

