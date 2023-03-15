Birthdays
Lynchburg gets new cookie shop

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cookie shop is opening in Lynchburg this weekend called Holy Heaven Cookie Co. It will be at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street, with the doors opening Saturday @ 8 a.m.

Ribbon-cutting takes place Friday @ 1 p.m. The first 100 customers will get free pieces of cookie cake.

Click facebook.com/events/763036311697491/ for more information.

Owner Melissa DeKerlegand and Candice Mayhew from the store stopped by 7@four to chat about their cookies.

