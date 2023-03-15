Lynchburg gets new cookie shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cookie shop is opening in Lynchburg this weekend called Holy Heaven Cookie Co. It will be at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street, with the doors opening Saturday @ 8 a.m.

Ribbon-cutting takes place Friday @ 1 p.m. The first 100 customers will get free pieces of cookie cake.

Owner Melissa DeKerlegand and Candice Mayhew from the store stopped by 7@four to chat about their cookies.

