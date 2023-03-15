Birthdays
Lynchburg mom charged after child is found wandering on Park Avenue

31-year-old Suzan Jones, charged with child neglect.
31-year-old Suzan Jones, charged with child neglect.(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg mom has been charged after her child was found wandering on Park Avenue, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

31-year-old Suzan Jones was charged with child neglect in relation to the incident.

On March 9th, police say they received a call about a child running into the roadway alone in the area of Euclid Avenue and Park Avenue.

The 3-year-old boy was found safe by police.

