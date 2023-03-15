Lynchburg mom charged after child is found wandering on Park Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg mom has been charged after her child was found wandering on Park Avenue, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

31-year-old Suzan Jones was charged with child neglect in relation to the incident.

On March 9th, police say they received a call about a child running into the roadway alone in the area of Euclid Avenue and Park Avenue.

The 3-year-old boy was found safe by police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.